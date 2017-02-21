U.S. Senator Joni Ernst will host veterans round table in Maquoketa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY-- Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst will host a Veterans Roundtable in Maquoketa Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

This event is a part of her 99 county tour..

During the event she plans to talk about her efforts to address veterans who do not feel they are receiving timely or adequate mental healthcare from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

She plans to talk about her Prioritizing Veterans Access to Mental Health Care Act that allows veterans to seek care outside of the VA if they choose to.

The event will be inside Maquoketa City Hall at 1:30 p.m.