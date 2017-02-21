Seriously, we’ll be warmer than Phoenix, and then it will snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready for a weather-mood-swing?

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 60s today and middle 70s on Wednesday. Those levels of temperature will be warmer than we've ever seen this time of year! Wednesday's forecast high of 75 degrees is warmer than it will be in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend! And speaking of the weekend, our temperatures will be very similar to what Anchorage, Alaska will be like.



If that wasn't enough, we have a potential of some sticking snow early Saturday. This is just a potential at this point, but some of our models give us enough snow to whiten up the ground. Additional wintry weather is possible next week. Click here for the Accurate 8 Day Outlook.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen