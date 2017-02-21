Rock Island ranks fifth most affordable housing market in nation, according to online study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- The sale's pending on this four bedroom two bath home in Rock Island.

"The big thing everybody wants to know out of the gate is affordability; what's it listed at, and what does that mean to me on a monthly basis," says Ruhl & Ruhl realtor Bob Kelly.

On average in 2016, houses in Rock Island sold for $90,000.

"When we get people that move here from out of state, people get so excited. They routinely say you have a hidden gem here," says Kelly.

This 'hidden gem' was recognized in a recent online study that put Rock Island as the fifth most affordable housing market in the nation. The study compared average housing payments with how much money people make.

Right now in the city, wages are growing faster than the cost of a home. That's one thing Rock Island Mayor Dennis Pauley attributes to the high ranking.

"You want areas that are affordable so people can move into, you want young families to start moving into your community," says Pauley.

Pauley also says things like Schweibert Park, city bike paths, and golf courses play a role as well.

And while other Quad cities didn't make the list, local realtors say good things are happening for buyers on both sides of the river.

Depending on when you buy, there are incentives you can apply for in Rock Island.

Also, disabled veterans are exempt from property taxes in the city.