The Lady Spartans fall at Waukee 65-45.
Pleasant Valley sees sensational season come to an end
-
Pleasant Valley girls best Linn-Mar in battle of ranked teams
-
Mic’d Up & Highlights: Pleasant Valley runs away with win over Lady Lancers
-
Lady Spartans eager for home stretch
-
Lady Spartans edge Assumption
-
Pleasant Valley wins postseason opener
-
-
Duncan steps down at Pleasant Valley
-
Goetz reaches milestone in Lady Spartans opening win
-
Spartan Signings
-
Pleasant Valley best Muscatine
-
Central edges Pleasant Valley
-
-
Pleasant Valley too much for Moline
-
Pleasant Valley defeats Galesburg at Genesis Shootout
-
North girls bounce back with win over Pleasant Valley