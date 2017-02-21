Meet the teen behind American Girl’s first-ever boy doll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKFORT, Ill. -- When American Girl Dolls announced last week it was unveiling its first boy doll in the company’s three-decade history, the story made headlines across the country. But no one was more surprised to see the brown-haired, grey-eyed Logan Everett than one south suburban family.

"When the doll came out on Tuesday, we were like, 'holy camoly that’s the outfit Maxton had on,' because we had taken pictures at the shoot, and then the book came out and we’re like, 'OMG that’s Maxton,'" his mom Julianne Polad said.

That’s right: 14-year-old Maxton Polad of Frankfort is Logan Everett. Or vice versa.

More than a year ago, Max and his mom headed to a callback at the Wisconsin-based doll maker. Not entirely sure what Max was auditioning for, they learned that for the first time in 31 years, American Girl was adding a boy to its popular lineup.

"I didn’t realize it was that big of a deal," Max said.

Max, his sister Paisley and his brother Sawyer all work with Stewart Talent Agency. Max just started dabbling in it for fun three years ago, no one really expecting he’d be the first male face for American Girl doll.

"It was very surreal," Max's dad, Jayson Polad said. "You see this doll up there on the TV screen, or in an article online, and, 'wait, like that’s my son.'"

Max says he’s gotten some good-natured ribbing since the doll went on sale this weekend. His friends at baseball now jokingly call him Logan, but mostly he’s been floored by all the reactions.

As for what’s next for this 8th grade National Honor Society student, sports and school are a primary focus. He’s not looking for a ticket to Hollywood. He's simply trying to get used to the fact that he now has a permanent spot in many little kids' hearts across the world.

"It’s going to be there forever; it’s not a picture that stays up for six months, it's there forever," Max said. "It’s just a great honor, honestly."