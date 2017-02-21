Local company gives $80,000 dollars to Muscatine community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- One local steel company is donating nearly $80,000 dollars to the United Way of Muscatine.

SSAB Iowa presented the big check over at the SSAB steel mill company on February 21st, 2017.

"SSAB is one of our top contributors and so we really appreciate all that they do for the community," says Shane Orr, Muscatine United Way Director.

The company has donated to United Way for the past five years, totaling their contributions to nearly half a million dollars.

"We want to say thank you to SSAB and it's employees for such a generous donation. We wouldn't be able to do all the great work we do, or the agencies we fund do, without their generosity," says Orr.

United Way Muscatine is a non-profit organization that works to improve local communities on education, financial stability, and health.

"In some cases we've had some of our own employees who have been in situations in life where they have been able to take advantage of the united way and actually helped our own employees," says Tom Toner, General Manager of SSAB.

The money donated to United Way will go toward local agencies in Muscatine to help the community.

"We're very proud of our employees and their level of generosity," says Toner,"