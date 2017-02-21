× Historic record warmth ends Wednesday

Another winner of a day as we saw a good deal of sunshine and temperatures near the 70 degree mark. Not only was that a good 30 degrees above the norm but it also made it the 5th straight day of breaking the record high! This is historic, folks!

We’ll extend this stretch of record warmth for one more day come Wednesday as the mercury could be as high as 75 degrees!

Temperatures make a slow tumble heading into the weekend as a weather system blows in out of the Rockies. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 50s as showers return that evening before ending Friday morning. Could see a few thunderstorm during this period as well but I don’t believe they’ll reach severe limits.

We’ll dry out through the rest of Friday before the backside of this system not only tumbles temperatures that night but brings some snow showers before sunrise Saturday morning. Could see a little covering of snowfall in spots north of the Quad Cities. Heaviest is still expected around southern Minnesota into Wisconsin.

Highs this weekend will stay cold with highs only in the 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here