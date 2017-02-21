Drew Peterson transferred to federal custody, IDOC says

CHESTER, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Corrections tells WGN Investigates that Drew Peterson is no longer in its custody.

He is now in federal custody, IDOC spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said. She released the following statement to WGN:

“Drew Peterson has been transferred out of IDOC custody. For safety and security purposes, the IDOC does not discuss details concerning the placement of offenders who are transferred under the terms of the Interstate Compact Agreement.”

The details are still unclear why Peterson was transferred to federal custody. His current location still remains unknown.

Drew Peterson was serving a 38-year sentence at the Menard Correctional Center in downstate Illinois for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio.

Last year, Peterson was also convicted of plotting to murder the prosecutor who put him in prison, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. That conviction carries with it an additional 40-year prison term.

The disappearance of Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, remains unsolved.