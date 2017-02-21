× Death investigation underway in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. — Police responded to an apparent murder-suicide here shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to Illinois State Police Lt. Chris Endress, officers conducted a welfare check at a home on Grace Avenue after the woman who lived in the home did not show up to work. Inside the home, police found two bodies, which they’ve identified as a husband and wife.

In addition to Kewanee Police and the ISP, the Henry Mercer County Task Force is assisting in the ongoing investigation.