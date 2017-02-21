Cooking with Fareway: Butternut and Acorn Squash Soup

DIRECTIONS
- Heat butter in a soup pot over medium heat.
- Add onions, carrot, celery, ginger and garlic.
- Saute , until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add broth, squash and potatoes.
- Bring broth to a simmer and cook until squash are tender, about 20 minutes.
- Strain the soup, reserving the liquid.
- Puree the solids and return soup to pot. A
- Add desired amount of reserved liquid for soup consistency.
- Blend well and return soup to a simmer.
- Season with salt and pepper as needed.
SERVINGS: Makes 8 servings
TOTAL TIME: 45 minutes
NUTRITION
70 calories; 2 g fat; 1 g saturated; 4 mg cholesterol; 200 mg sodium; 14 g carbohydrate; 4 g fiber; 1 g protein