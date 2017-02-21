Cooking with Fareway: Butternut and Acorn Squash Soup

Posted 6:29 am, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31AM, February 21, 2017

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat butter in a soup pot over medium heat.
  2. Add onions, carrot, celery, ginger and garlic.
  3. Saute , until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.
  4. Add broth, squash and potatoes.
  5. Bring broth to a simmer and cook until squash are tender, about 20 minutes.
  6. Strain the soup, reserving the liquid.
  7. Puree the solids and return soup to pot. A
  8. Add desired amount of reserved liquid for soup consistency.
  9. Blend well and return soup to a simmer.
  10. Season with salt and pepper as needed.

SERVINGS: Makes 8 servings

TOTAL TIME: 45 minutes

NUTRITION

70 calories; 2 g fat; 1 g saturated; 4 mg cholesterol; 200 mg sodium; 14 g carbohydrate; 4 g fiber; 1 g protein