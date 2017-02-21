Cars stopped on I-74 Bridge block Illinois-bound traffic

Illinois-bound traffic is swerving around two vehicles blocking traffic on the Interstate 74 Bridge.

The vehicles were pulled off to the left lane in the center of the bridge, around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 21.

Traffic was at a near stand-still, and by 8 a.m. was backed up beyond Middle Road. An emergency vehicle arrived to the scene on the bridge around 7:55 a.m.

