× Alleged kidnapper terrorized victims with handcuffs and stun gun

ERIE, Illinois – New details are emerging in the case of a Geneseo man accused of kidnapping a couple from Erie..

Newly-filed court documents say Chad Schipper handcuffed his victims to their bed and threatened to kill them with his handgun if they didn’t pay him $350,000.

The amended documents say Schipper also wore a mask when he broke into their home and used a stun gun to force Larry and Connie VanOosten to cooperate in his scheme, taking the couple to their bank and forcing them to obtain a $350,000 cashier’s check.

Sources say they were later taken to a secret soundproof shelter in the basement of one of Schipper’s rental homes. They were found by police after Schipper was arrested.

Schipper was charged with 12 more felony counts this week.

He plead not guilty at a brief court appearance in Morrison on Tuesday morning.

He’s now charged with home invasion with a firearm, two counts of aggravated kidnapping with ransom, two counts of aggravated kidnapping with concealed identity, two counts of armed violence, two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, two counts of aggravated kidnapping while armed with a stun gun, theft by threat, two counts of aggravated battery while wearing a hood, robe, or mask, and two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.

He’s still in the Whiteside County Jail on $1 million bond.