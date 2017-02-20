× We Want YOUR Questions for U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos

MOLINE – WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities is gearing up for its 5th ‘Breakfast With’ segment on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017.

For each segment, we invite a community leader to have breakfast with us, and we talk about issues in their community. On February 16th, 2017, Jonathan Ketz sat down with Dr. Art Tate from the Davenport Community School District. On February 9th, 2017, Eric Sorensen sat down with Moline Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe, going over a number of topics in the city.

This Wednesday, we will sit down with U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and there’s a lot to talk about from what’s happening in Washington, D.C. under a new President to what’s going on in Illinois.

Congresswoman Bustos will be at Milltown Coffee, 3800 River Drive, Moline. The restaurant opens at 6am and Rep. Bustos will be there until 7:30am. We’d love for you to join us!

If you can’t make it out and want to ask Rep. Bustos a question, fill out the form below!