Warm enough for thunderstorms and more record heat

Good morning Quad Cities! We are waking up to quite a bit of fog this morning, but it shouldn't last too long today. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 60s. If we get to 65 degrees, it will tie a record high. Records are more likely for Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. The old records are 66 degrees for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Our projected high temperatures are in the low to even middle 70s! Those will likely be the last of the 70s for February.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into the wee hours of Tuesday. No severe weather is anticipated, but some lightning and thunder is possible with the passing showers. The front will be through the area by 4am, giving us plenty of sunshine for Tuesday.

Another round of thunderstorms is possible on Friday with the passage of a Canadian cold front. This one will really send temperatures tumbling. In fact, we could have some passing flurries or snow showers Friday night into Saturday. There's definitely a different weekend upcoming! Enjoy the warm air while it lasts.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

