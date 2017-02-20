Two Rivers YMCA celebrates newly renovated $3.8 million dollar building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Two Rivers YMCA is celebrating the opening of its newly renovated building.

It cost an estimated $3.8 million dollars to complete the year-long project.

The building now features a new lobby, new exercise studios, expanded fitness areas, and a new child-watch area.

A new addition to the newly revamped building is the Kids Adventure Center, a two story child-watch area.

The Two Rivers YMCA also works with members and their families to offer them income-based membershi

Numerous foundations funded the renovations and expansion of the YMCA.

The public is invited to "Try the Y with a free one-day guest pass for February 20, 2017. For more details visit their website at www.tworiversymca.org.