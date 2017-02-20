× Record warmth continues before winter’s chill returns

No surprise on today’s record warmth as temperatures climbed around 70 degrees… and that was with the clouds. Clouds have thicken and lowered, which will result in a few showers along with some rumbles of thunder this evening before ending well before sunrise. Rainfall amounts in many spots could top around a quarter of an inch.

We’re back into the sunshine and the record warmth starting Tuesday with highs around 70. This will follow one more record high day with low to mid 70s on Wednesday.

Afterwards, a late week storm system will end our warm spell bringing showers starting Thursday night into Friday followed by a wintry chill and a rain and snow mix by Friday night into Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here