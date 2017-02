Rolling, rolling, rolling! The Powerball jackpot is now at $403 million, according to the game’s website.

The latest drawing, Saturday, February 18, 2017, yielded no jackpot winners, but two players came away with $2 million prizes and five players got $1 million prizes. More than 1.6 million other players won smaller prizes as well.

The numbers drawn were 3 – 7 – 9 – 31 – 33 and the Powerball was 20.

The next drawing will be Wednesday, February 22.