Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash in Muscatine County

LETTS, Iowa — A motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained in a crash on Highway 61, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Charlie Chelf, was riding on Eisley’s Hill when he lost control and crashed, according to a statement from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in the 1900 block of Highway 61, just east of Letts, Iowa on Saturday, February 18, 2017 around 8:10 p.m.

Chelf, from Grandview, Iowa, was taken in an ambulance before being airlifted for medical treatment, the statement said. Police confirmed that Chelf later died from his injuries.

Just about eight months earlier, another motorcyclist was injured in a crash in that location.

Speaking about Eisley’s Hill, Muscatine County Chief Deputy Ardyth Slight said officers are more likely to see accidents there during a typical “Iowa winter.”

The Quad Cities area saw record-breaking high temperatures on Saturday, but Deputy Slight said it was debris leftover from winterizing the roadway that she believes caused the crash.

“We would love to have some rain” to wash away sand and debris before motorcyclists go out, Deputy Slight said.

There was no report of any other vehicles being involved in the crash.