Dehumidifier catches fire in basement of Geneseo home

GENESEO, Illinois — Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a home northwest of Geneseo.

A firefighter on scene said a dehumidifier caught fire in the basement of a home on Hart Drive. Emergency responders were called to the scene, located near Wolf Road Mini Storage, shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2017.

An ambulance had been on scene, but did not appear to be transporting anyone as it left. Two fire trucks were also spotted on scene. There was no word of any reported injuries.