Davenport students get close up look at government in Des Moines

DAVENPORT-- At least 60 students from Davenport schools will head to Des Moines Monday, February 20, 2017.

There they will get a first hand look at how the state is ran and will meet with state legislators.

"We're looking to ask them questions about funding inequality and what kind of progress they're making in passing legislation to correct the problem," says Davenport West High School senior, Madison Cousins.

The Get on the Bus trip to the capital is a yearly initiative. Students will be accompanied by Superintendent Art Tate, teachers and at least 10 school administrators.

The trip will also include a tour of the capital dome and the observation gallery.

Students will return to Davenport Monday, February 20, 2017.