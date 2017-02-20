× Baby Found, Police Still Searching for La Salle County Woman

LA SALLE COUNTY, ILLINOIS – Police are asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Illinois State Police issued an endangered missing person alert for 24 year-old Kayla Stratton and 11 month old Paul Merritte. The suspect in the investigation is 33 year-old Clarence Merritte, the boy’s father.

Police say Clarence took the child by consent and then started to chase Stratton in another car. According to police, her car was forced off the road and into a utility pole. Police say the suspect then hit Stratton and forced her into his car.

Our sister station WGN is reporting Paul has since been found and brought home, but the mother is still missing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.