North Scott's Wyatt Wriedt best Valley's Rocky Lombardi with a takedown in OT to earns 2nd straight state title. Team mate Jacob Schipper finishes 2nd.
Wriedt repeats as State Champion
-
The Score Sunday – Remebering Duncan Reid, Mallards, FCA Wyatt Wriedt
-
Davenport North captures a share of MAC title
-
Davenport honors veterans with Veterans Day Parade
-
Duncan steps down at Pleasant Valley
-
Lancers pin down another trip to State
-
-
6 missing after small plane loses contact over Lake Erie
-
North Scott bounces back to claim 5th place State trophy
-
North Carolina governor calls special session to ‘reconsider’ HB2
-
North Carolina legislature fails to repeal ‘bathroom bill’
-
Iowa State student risks arrest to support Dakota Pipeline protesters
-
-
North Korea accuses US, South Korea of plotting nuclear attack
-
North Carolina man reels in massive 112-pound catfish
-
Wildfires spread smoke across southeastern Appalachia