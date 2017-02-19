West Liberty's Bryce Emsoil eanrs 1A State Title.
West Liberty’s Emsoil earns championship
-
Scott County Sheriff’s Department appoints two new chief deputies
-
Alleman defeats West
-
Wethersfield tops West Central
-
Bettendorf keeps pace in the MAC, tops West
-
North beats West rivalry game
-
-
North Girls defeat city rival West
-
Alleman starts IHMVCU Shootout with win over West
-
West Burlington knocks off Cardinal Eldon
-
Pleasant Valley scores big win over West
-
Pleasant Valley comes back to beat West
-
-
West Central knocks off Annawan
-
Mercer County wins by 5 over West central
-
West comes away with the road win at Clinton