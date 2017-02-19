× Two men charged with attempted murder in Ames, Iowa shooting

AMES, Iowa — Police say two men have been arrested after a shooting in Ames early Sunday morning, Feb. 19, reports WHO.

Terrion Maxfield, 20, and Desmon R. Siner, 19, were arrested and charged with attempted murder. Both men were from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Police say three people were shot around 1:30 a.m. on Welch Avenue. One of the suspects was in a car and shot at the people while they were on the street. Officers fired two shots back, and the suspect drove off without stopping.

The suspects were located at a hospital in Fort Dodge with gunshot wounds and the suspect vehicle was also located in the area.

Names of the shooting victims have not yet been released, but their wounds appear to be non live threatening.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 239-5533.