The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Annawan GBB, FCA – Elijah Stewart

The Score Sunday features the Assumption Girls basketball team that is going to State for the first time in three years.  The Annawan Girls Basketball team will play in the Super-Sectional with a chance to play at State.  The FCA story of the week features Galesburg's Elijah Stewart.