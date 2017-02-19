× Sunday marks the all-time warmest day in February’s history

We broke a big record in the Quad Cities! We broke the record for the all-time warmest high on record for February. Previously it was set at 73 (February 15, 1921 and February 17, 2017), but the high as of 3:00 PM was 74.

This unusually warm weather will give way to a mild night with lows in the upper 40s. More cloud cover will be moving in after midnight ahead of our next system.

Monday morning will start off dry, but mostly cloudy. However, showers and possibly a few storms will move though during the afternoon and evening. Highs will still manage to reach the mid 60s. The rain will continue during the overnight hours, but we’ll be back in the sunshine by Tuesday.

The mild and dry weather will stay with us for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s, and possibly 70 on Wednesday.

A few showers will develop late on Thursday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 50s. Things really get interesting on Friday! We’re going to start off with of rain, but we could see a transition to snow late in the day. Temperatures are going to take a nosedive by the afternoon into the 30s. The cold weather will stay through the next weekend with highs in the 30s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham