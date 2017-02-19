× Sunday could be the third day of record breaking highs

Another day of record breaking temperatures is likely! By the afternoon, we’ll get around 70 under a sunny sky. If we get that warm, we’ll break the old record of 69 set back in 1930.

Clouds will be moving in after midnight ahead of our next system. With the cloud cover, lows will only be falling into the 40s.

The work week will kick off with a cloudy sky, and a line of showers and a few storms will approach us late Monday afternoon. Despite no sunshine, we’ll still get into the upper 60s. The rain will sweep through that evening and through the overnight hours. We’ll begin to dry off by early Tuesday morning as the sunshine returns.

The warm weather will stay with us on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. However, We’ll cool into the 50s on Thursday, and winter will return by Friday. We may see a transition from rain to snow on Friday, and highs will return to the 30s by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham