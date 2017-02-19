Orion's Lucas Lee wins 1A state title at 220 with a 12-9 decision in final.
Orion Sophomore strikes State gold
-
Orion wins Bob Mitton Wrestling Invite
-
Orion girls cruise past Rockridge
-
Orion honors local heroes in special Veterans Day ceremony
-
Orion gets by Fulton
-
Annawan Braves defeat Orion
-
-
Sherrard rolls past Orion
-
Rockridge bests Orion
-
Orion holds off Lena-Winslow for win
-
Monmouth-Roseville beats Orion GBB
-
Orion boys win Warkins Championship
-
-
Orion rolls to 20 point win
-
Orion Volleyball has season end at Sectionals
-
Orion picks up TRAC win over Riverdale