× One dead after three-vehicle crash on River Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Davenport.

Police said the accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2017, on West River Drive near Credit Island.

Three vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle.

According to Davenport Police Lt. Shawn Voigts, one person was taken to the hospital, but died from their injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

West River Drive was shut down for several hours east of South Concord Street while police reconstructed the accident scene.