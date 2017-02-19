Brides-to-be play bingo to help raise funds for botanical park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Brides-to-be joined their families and friends for some bingo fun at the Blackhawk Hotel February 19th,2017.

The prizes included wedding items such as flowers, hotel stays, and dee jays.

The organization The Friends of Vander Veer has hosted this event annually for the past few years.

It's a non-profit group that works to restore the botanical park in Davenport. Funds from the event go towards the botanical park.

"We came up with this idea a long time ago. It's a fun way for people in the community to get interested in Vander Veer and we wanted to promote the fact that we do weddings at Vander Veer. So who doesn't love bingo and we put a twist on it to make all the prizes for weddings," says Director of the organization Natasha Sottos.

Organizers say the event attracts estimated 200-300 people every year.