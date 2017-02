Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Public Works crews will be back out on Brady Street beginning Sunday evening, Feb. 19.

Sewer cleaning, lining, and manhole repairs will be starting up again. Sunday the two left lanes of Brady Street will be closed between Second and Palmer Drive, and several other downtown lanes will be closed as well.

Crews will only be working during the overnight hours and will be moving throughout the week.

Drivers should keep an eye our construction or detour signs.