Annual hockey charity games donate money to Alzheimer’s

MOLINE, Illinois-- The Quad City Blues hockey team played on February 19th, 2017 for charitable cause.

The charitable hockey game raised funds this year for Alzheimer's research. The event held auctions, raffles, and a bake sale to raise the money.

"It's something that the kids enjoy doing every year because it's something that goes way beyond hockey. This is something that they are doing for their community for their family members for their friends. It really hits home for a lot of us and the kids," says event organizer Lynn Passini.

The Blues played against the Cedar Rapids Chargers and instead of their usual blue jerseys they donned purple, the color for Alzheimer's awareness.

"One of the reasons we chose this charity specifically is because we have a veteran family that has been affected by this disease," says Passini, "We wanted to do something to support that family.

This is the 7th year for the event. They have raised over $50,000 dollars from past events.