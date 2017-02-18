× Staying warm for now, but winter will make a comeback

What a Saturday! Temperatures soared past the record of 63 set back in 1913. However, it will get chilly Saturday night with lows in the lower 30s. The sky will remain mostly clear.

The great weather continues for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. With plenty of sunshine, it will be a awesome day to spend time outside. It’s possible we could break or tie for the record of 69 from 1930.

Clouds will thicken on Sunday night and Monday morning ahead of our next low pressure system. By Monday afternoon, we see some showers and possibly a few storms begin to swing through. The rain will continue through the evening and overnight hours. The rain will be gone early Tuesday morning, and highs will climb back into the 60s.

The mild weather stays with us through Thursday, but get ready for a nosedive in temperatures on Friday and the next weekend! Rain will return on Friday, but we are likely to see a transition from rain light snow by Saturday. Temperatures will return to the 30s by Saturday. Winter isn’t quite over!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham