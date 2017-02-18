× Record Warmth Likely This Weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re well on our way to another warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine to go around. It’s likely we’ll break the old record of 63 set in 1913.

We won’t be getting too cold tonight. Overnight lows will manage to fall right around freezing under a clear sky.

Another great day is set for tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s with more sunshine.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s on Monday, but we’ll also see some showers begin to pass through late that afternoon and through the overnight hours. However, cold air won’t be following this system. Highs will stay in the 60s through Thursday.

Winter isn’t over through! We’re trending toward much cooler weather for next weekend.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham