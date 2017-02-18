QC running group dresses in red for ‘scavenger hunt with booze’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois — Hundreds of women and men donned red dresses Saturday, Feb. 18, and hit the streets in an unconventional way.

The Red Dress Run took off from Rascals in Moline. It's hosted by the Quad City Hash House Harriers, a self-proclaimed "drinking club with a running problem." The unconventional run included games along the way, and stops for some adult beverages.

"We have two people who are our hares and they get a 10 minute head start. We don't know where they're headed. We are going to be looking for red marks on the ground and there are going to be distractions along the way, like beer. It's like a scavenger hunt with booze," said Betsy Green, race organizer.

Money raised will to the organization Girls On the Run Quad Cities, which teaches young women life lessons through running activities.