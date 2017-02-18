Milledgeville remembers classmate Carley Harrielle on Senior Night

Milledgeville students and fans honored Carley Harrielle on Senior Night by wearing blue.  Harrielle would have been a senior at Milledgeville HS this year, but passed away in a car accident in August.  The Missiles fall to Aquin, 78-58.