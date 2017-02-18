Local Illinois students receive Good Citizens award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Eight local high school students were honored with a "Good Citizens" award on February 18th, 2017.

The award is given every year by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

"We're excited to bring them together at this ceremony so that we can give them a certificate and pin to celebrate, said Betty Hagberg, Chair of DAR Good Citizens, "It's a very important award."

Quad City Illinois high schools nominated one senior student for the award.

Each student must demonstrate leadership, dependability, service, and patriotism.

The eight students must also submit an essay which then a panel of judges will pick a local winner.

The local winner will then move on to the district level to compete for a scholarship.

Brenna Hogan from Alleman Catholic High School was the local winner this year.

"I'm really honored because I know they put a lot of time and effort in this organization, so to be chosen really means a lot," says Hogan.

She has been involved with many activities such as Dance Marathon, National Honor Society, and the Sigma Student Council.