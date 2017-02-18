Dozens rally and march for immigrant neighbors in Muscatine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Outside of Muscatine City Hall dozens of people rallied and marched to stand in solidarity with immigrants and refugees on February 18th, 2017.

The rally started off with community members speaking out about the injustices immigrants face.

"As a community we're not gonna let xenophobia, racism, bigotry into our community and to stand up against it," said rally organizer Nick Salazar.

The march and rally was started by the organization, Not Our Town-Muscatine, which is a movement to stop hate, address bullying, and build safe inclusive communities.

After several speakers, people marched from city hall to the Muscatine County Courthouse.

Many carried signs that said empathy, unite us and welcome.

"We are doing this to make sure we send a message to our immigrant and refugee community that we are with them," said rally attendee Rosa Mendoza, who also works with the diversity center of Muscatine.

Rally organizers hope to send a message about unity in supporting immigrants and refugees.

"They are welcomed here," said Salazar, "No matter who they are or where they are from.