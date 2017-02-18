Bustos joins local Democrats to protect Affordable Care Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Rep. Cheri Bustos joined Democrats across the country on Saturday, Feb. 18, fighting to protect the Affordable Care Act.

Bustos spoke at Laborer's Local 309 in Rock Island as part of a National Day of Action. She was joined by workers who say Republicans' plans to repeal the ACA would hurt them and their families.

"I worked in healthcare before, during, and after the ACA. To get rid of the Affordable Care Act with no solid plan to replace it would lead to chaos all over the country," said Bustos.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said Republicans will introduce a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act when lawmakers return from next week's recess.