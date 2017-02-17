VIVA Quad Cities receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet Buick was on-hand to present a check for $540 for the January Three Degree Guarantee to VIVA Quad Cities.

Accepting the check were Luis Moreno and Yvonne Savala from Viva Quad Cities.

VIVA Quad Cities partners with Moline LULAC Council 5285, Davenport LULAC Council 10 and the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to help fund scholarships which assist local area students who are not be able to pursue higher education on their own. One way in which they help fundraise for these scholarships is through their VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta, which is an annual Latino community festival showcasing music, food, vendors and the vibrant Latino culture.

