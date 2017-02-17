× The ridiculous but welcome warmth continues

Not a bad way of ending the work week as the mercury sky rocketed into the 60s and 70s across the WQAD News 8 viewing area.

Temperatures will fall quickly again after sunset tonight. Air is dry but remember, its February and there’s still more nightlight than daylight. So, expect temperatures to cool near the upper 30s to around the 40.

We’ll trim the warm 60s of today to around the 60 degree mark on Saturday as light winds will briefly blow out of the northwest.

Then warmer winds quickly return both Sunday and Monday with mid to upper 60s for daytime highs.

Some passing showers will interrupt our stretch on dry days sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will leave behind several more warm days before the winter chill returns the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

