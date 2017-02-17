× Teen charged in connection with armed robbery at Bettendorf Hallmark store

BETTENDORF — A teenager has been charged in connection to the armed robbery that happened at a Hallmark store in early February.

The armed robbery was reported on February 2, 2017 at Ann’s Hallmark Shop around 6:40 p.m., according to statements from the City of Bettendorf.

Initially described as a black man in his early 20s, police have identified the alleged robber as a 16-year-old from Davenport, according to an earlier police statement.

Previous reports indicate that the alleged robber walked behind the counter where two workers were standing, and ordered employees to give him money, all while holding a small, silver knife.

Charges against the teen were filed on Thursday, February 16; he was charged with first degree robbery and fourth degree theft, police said.

Police said the teen was was already in custody in connection to three separate counts of first degree robbery. He appeared in Scott County District Court on Friday.