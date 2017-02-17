Nyrell Sullivan with a sweet dunk in Sterlings win over LP.
Sterling post home win over Lasalle-Peru
-
Sterling advances to Sectional title game over Boylan
-
Sterling gets road win over Alleman
-
Newman wins rematch with St Bede
-
Sterling football beats Rich Central
-
Northeast grabs the home win over Durant
-
-
Muscatine gets home win over North Scott
-
Burlington ND Girls with the home win over Holy Trinity
-
Monmouth Roseville rolls to home win over Knoxville
-
United Township gets home win over Galesburg
-
PV Spartans get home win over North
-
-
Riverdale with 5-point win over Fulton
-
North Scott gets home win over Central
-
Clinton scores home win over Burlington