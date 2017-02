× Shots fired in Davenport Friday evening

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are on scene of a shots fired call in Davenport in the area of Locust Street and Farnam.

A WQAD viewer in Davenport said they heard multiple shots fired followed by squealing tires just before 10 p.m.

A portion of Locust Street is closed at Grand Avenue while police investigate.

This is a developing story. We will post more details as they become available.