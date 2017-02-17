× Rebuilding Together Quad Cities partners with Quad City Mallards for Feb 24th game

This month’s Three Degree recipient, Rebuilding Together Quad Cities, has partnered together with the Quad City Mallards for their game on Friday, February 24th vs. Kalamazoo at 7:05 PM at the iWireless Center in Moline, IL.

$3 from each ticket sold will be donated to Rebuilding Together Quad Cities.

Tickets can be purchased through the Mallards Front Office or by contacting Steve Barton at Rebuilding Together Quad Cities (563) 322-6534.

Rebuilding Together Quad Cities unites people of all backgrounds in a voluntary effort to provide emergency and critical home repairs for elderly, disabled and low-income homeowners at no cost to the homeowner. As an affiliate of the national Rebuilding Together organization RTQC along with 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year. Rebuilding Together Quad Cities transforms the lives of low-income homeowners by improving the safety and health of their homes and revitalizing their communities.

To learn more about Rebuilding Together Quad Cities, please click here.

Come support the Mallards 20th season and help support Rebuilding Together Quad Cities.