NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: What To Do With That Valentine’s Day Bouquet

Were you one of the lucky ones who received a dozen of the 50 million roses that were given on Valentine's Day?

If you were, go you! However, as we all know, roses and flowers can't last forever... or can they?

That was my inspiration for this week's Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am. I wanted to know if there was a way to reduce, reuse, and recycle my bouquet. Thanks to a quick search on Pinterest, there is!

On Friday, February 17th, 2017, I showed my Co-Anchor Jonathan Ketz and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen how to make these flower petal trays from the blog, Say Yes. We also threw some rose petals, sugar, and baby oil into a food processor and made this sugar scrub from the blog, Smart School House.

The sugar scrub was quick, easy, and cheap to make. The flower petal trays take a little more TLC. I recommend flattening the petals by putting them in a book for a few days. Also, the epoxy resin is a little expensive. However, it's worth it if you want a really cool and unique look. I love the finished product and can't wait to use the trays I made for a springtime party, which - by the looks of it - could be this weekend!