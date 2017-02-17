Muscatine closes out the regular season with a win at The Pit.
Muscatine picks up road win over North Scott
-
Muscatine gets home win over North Scott
-
North Scott runs past Muscatine
-
Lady Knights get road win over Muscatine
-
Muscatine GBB gets road win at Central
-
Bettendorf Girls get road win at Muscatine
-
-
MIC’D Up & Highlights: Bettendorf Girls remain tied for 1st in MAC with win over Muscatine
-
Central grabs 2-pt road win at Muscatine
-
Maquoketa boys picks up win over rival Central DeWitt
-
Curtis Clark Mic’d up, Bettendorf wins MAC title
-
Muscatine with 8-point win over Central
-
-
North gets home win over Muscatine
-
Muscatine beats Assumption, with Wieskamp 47
-
North Scott gets road win at Assumption