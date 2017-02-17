× Muscatine man sentenced after stolen ammunition, TV found in his home

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine man has been sentenced to 130 months, or nearly 11 years, in federal prison after he was found in possession of stolen guns.

Gregory Wieskamp, 43, was sentenced on a charge of felon in possession with ammunition, says US Attorney Kevin VanderSchel.

On Feb. 23, 2015, a burglary was reported out of Bennett, Iowa. A large gun safe with about 15 firearms along with ammunition was reported stolen. Wieskamp and a co-defendant drove the safe to a residence in Moscow, Iowa, where the gun safe was cut open and the guns were divided among them, says a release.

Police searched Wieskamp’s home on March 3 and seized a gun clip, ammunition and a large TV that had been stolen from the Bennett home.

Wieskamp has a prior felony conviction for third-degree burglary in 1995.