Sherrard's night started with the loss of their leading scorer. Faith Anderson injured her right knee in the 1st quarter and was unable to return. The Lady Tigers rallied around their leader to earn a 55-48 win over Eureka.
Lady Tigers overcome loss of leading scorer to earn Sectional Title
-
Lady Spartans earn a share of MAC title with win over West
-
Sherrard girls best Alleman
-
Goetz reaches milestone in Lady Spartans opening win
-
President Obama names 21 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom
-
Lady Rocks claim 6th straight outright Western Big 6 Title
-
-
Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch dies at 87
-
Ronda Rousey is stopped 48 seconds into comeback at UFC 207
-
Debbie Reynolds: Hollywood mourns the loss of an iconic actress
-
SeaWorld orca that killed its trainer dies
-
Galesburg will replace 2,000 lead water service lines for free
-
-
Gervase earns full scholarship at Iowa
-
Augustana men earn 1st CCIW win
-
Erie earns TRAC win, defeats Morrison