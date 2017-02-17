× Get ready for a winter warm up this weekend

Get ready for some really warm, Winter air. Temperatures will spike into the middle 60s for the Quad Cities today. The record high temperature is 63 degrees, set in 2011.

We may even get to 70, or at least close to it for places like Burlington and Ft. Madison. However, up north, along US-20, temperatures may struggle to reach 60 degrees, thanks to a more persistent easterly wind this morning.

Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset tonight. This isn’t a Summer night where temperatures will stay warm! We’ll fall into the 30s by Saturday morning.

We’ll have a gentle northwesterly wind on Saturday so it won’t be as warm as it is today. Still, temps will top out around the 60 degree mark for all of us…so it’s going to be really, very nice!

Warmer conditions expected on Sunday with a few southern sections nearing 70 degrees once again. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

